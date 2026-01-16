UN Charter not à la carte menu, erosion of international law unfolding in 4K: Guterres

UNITED NATIONS: Asserting that the UN Charter is not "à la carte menu", UN chief denounced nations for brazenly violating international law, saying when leaders "pick and choose" which rules to follow, they undermine global order and set a "perilous" precedent.

As Guterres enters the final year of his tenure as UN Secretary General, he told the 193-member General Assembly on Thursday that he will make every day of 2026 count and remains fully committed and determined to keep working, fighting, and pushing for a better world.

Against the backdrop of the recent US military action in Venezuela, the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as other geo-political challenges, Guterres said the world is brimming with conflict, impunity, inequality and unpredictability.

"A world marked by self-defeating geopolitical divides...brazen violations of international law...and wholesale cuts in development and humanitarian aid. These forces and more are shaking the foundations of global cooperation and testing the resilience of multilateralism itself," he said.

"That is the paradox of our era: at a time when we need international cooperation the most, we seem to be the least inclined to use it and invest in it. Some seek to put international cooperation on deathwatch. I can assure you: we will not give up," the UN chief said.

UN Secretary General's second five-year term at the helm of the world body comes to an end on December 31, 2026. He made the remarks in his traditional address to the General Assembly on his priorities for the year ahead.