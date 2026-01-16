X goes down again as users across the world report widespread outage

Users across India and several parts of the world were unable to access micro-blogging platform X on Friday evening, as a major outage disrupted the service.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, the disruption began in the evening hours. At 8.46 pm, the platform had recorded more than 77,000 outage reports globally, including over 6,000 complaints from users in India.

Downdetector monitors service disruptions by collecting status reports from multiple sources, including direct user submissions, to identify large-scale technical issues.

This is the second time in a week that X has experienced a major outage. Earlier on Tuesday, users across the globe had reported similar problems accessing the platform.

During the latest disruption, Cloudflare, the content delivery and security service used by X, was functioning normally but failed to establish a connection with X’s servers.

“Cloudflare protects this website. But, something went wrong trying to reach it. If the problem isn’t resolved in the next few minutes, it’s most likely an issue with the web server you were trying to reach. Cloudflare is a global network that secures websites, applications, remote teams, and networks. We help build a better Internet through a focus on security and speed,” the error message read.

There was no immediate official response from X on the cause of the outage.