Indian national jailed in US for illegally exporting aviation components to Russia

CHANDIGARH: A 58-year-old Indian national Sanjay Kaushik was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison in the United States for illegally exporting controlled aviation components from Oregon in the US to Russia via India thus, violating US security.

A statement issued by the US Justice Department stated, "Yesterday, in Portland, Oregon, a man from Delhi, India was sentenced to federal prison for conspiring with others to export controlled aviation components and a navigation and flight control system to end users in Russia, in violation of the Export Control Reform Act. Sanjay Kaushik, 58, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and 36 months of supervised release.’’

It further stated it was not a mistake but a well-calculated business deal for which Kaushik put his personal gain above US national security and foreign policy.

According to court documents and following yesterday's sentencing, beginning in early September 2023, Kaushik conspired with others to unlawfully obtain aerospace goods and technology from the United States for entities in Russia. The goods were purchased under the false pretense that they would be supplied to Kaushik and his Indian company, when in fact they were bought for Russian end users.

In one such instance, Kaushik and his co-conspirators purchased an Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS), which is a device that provides navigation and flight control data for aircraft, from an Oregon-based supplier.

Components such as the AHRS require a license from the Department of Commerce to be exported to certain countries, including Russia. To obtain an export license for the AHRS, Kaushik and his co-conspirators falsely claimed that Kaushik’s Indian company was the end purchaser and that the component would be used in a civilian helicopter.

They obtained the AHRS, which was ultimately detained before it was exported from the United States, on behalf of and with the intention of shipping it, through India, to a customer in Russia.