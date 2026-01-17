Kurdish-led SDF to withdraw from Aleppo as hundreds flee amid Syrian military strikes

DEIR HAFER: The leader of Kurdish-led forces in Syria announced on Friday that they will withdraw from a contested area in northern Syria, potentially heading off a major clash with government forces.

The announcement by Mazloum Abdi, the leader of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, came as the Syrian military announced it had begun striking SDF positions, while the SDF reported "intense artillery shelling" in the town of Deir Hafer east of the city of Aleppo.

Hours earlier, a US military designation had visited Deir Hafer and met with SDF officials in an apparent attempt to tamp down tensions.

The US has good relations with both sides and has urged calm. A spokesperson for the US military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Abdi said in a statement posted on X that "based on calls from friendly countries and mediators and in a demonstration of good faith," the SDF would redeploy its forces to areas east of the Euphrates River on Saturday morning.

Shortly before Abdi's announcement, interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa had announced issuance of a decree strengthening Kurdish rights.

A wave of displacement

Earlier in the day, hundreds of people carrying their belongings arrived in government-held areas in northern Syria ahead of the anticipated offensive by Syrian troops on territory held by Kurdish-led fighters.

Many of the civilians who fled were seen using side roads to reach government-held areas because the main highway was blocked at a checkpoint in the town of Deir Hafer controlled by the SDF.

The Syrian army said late Wednesday that civilians would be able to evacuate through the "humanitarian corridor" from 9 am to 5 pm on Thursday and then extended the evacuation period another day, saying the SDF had stopped civilians from leaving. There had been limited exchanges of fire between the two sides in the area before that.

Men, women and children arrived on the government side of the line in cars and pickup trucks that were packed with bags of clothes, mattresses and other belongings. They were met by local officials who directed them to shelters. In other areas, people crossed canals on small boats and crossed a heavily damaged pedestrian bridge to reach the side held by government forces. The SDF closed the main highway but more than 11,000 people were still able to reach government-held areas on other roads, Syrian state TV reported.

Abu Mohammed said he came from the town of Maskana after hearing the government had opened a safe corridor, "only to be surprised when we arrived at Deir Hafer and found it closed."

SDF fighters were preventing people from crossing through Syria's main east-west highway and forcing them to take a side road, he said.

Kortay Khalil, an SDF official at the Deir Hafer the checkpoint, said they had closed it because the government closed other crossings. "This crossing was periodically closed even before these events, but people are leaving through other routes, and we are not preventing them," he said.

"If we wanted to prevent them, no one would be able to leave the area."