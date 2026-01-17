Ukraine team arrives in US for Miami talks with Witkoff, Kushner

KYIV: Ukrainian negotiators arrived in the US Saturday for talks with President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, son-in-law Jared Kushner and army secretary Dan Driscoll on ending almost four years of war with Russia.

The talks -- expected to focus on security guarantees and post-war recovery -- will take place in Miami as the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion looms and as Moscow has pounded Ukraine's energy facilities in a freezing winter.

Russia's advance in east Ukraine gathered pace since autumn, with the Kremlin insisting it will seize the rest of Ukrainian land it claims as Russian by force if diplomacy fails.

Trump has pushed for an end to the war -- Europe's worst since World War Two -- and expressed frustration with both sides, with no breakthrough on the horizon.

He has also pressured Ukraine to accept peace terms that Kyiv says amount to capitulation.

"Arrived in the United States," said Kyrylo Budanov, President Volodymyr Zelensky's new chief of staff and head of the Ukrainian delegation.

He posted on social media that he and his team, including security chief Rustem Umerov and negotiator David Arakhamia, would "have an important conversation with our American partners regarding the details of the peace agreement".

"A joint meeting with Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and (US Army Secretary) Daniel Driscoll is planned," he said.