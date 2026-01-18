Kurdish-led forces withdraw from Syria's largest oil field

TABQA: Kurdish-led forces withdrew on Sunday from Syria's largest oil field, a conflict monitor said, as government troops extended their grip over swathes of territory in the country's north and east.

The push came after President Ahmed al-Sharaa issued a decree granting the Kurds official recognition in an apparent goodwill gesture, even as his Islamist government seeks to assert its authority over all of Syria after the ousting of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in 2024.

The Kurds' de facto autonomous administration, which controls large parts of the northeast, has said the announcement fell short, and the implementation of a deal to integrate Kurdish forces into the state has been stalled for months.

Government troops drove Kurdish forces from two Aleppo neighbourhoods following clashes last week, and on Saturday announced they had captured an area east of the city, as well as Tabqa, in Raqa province, on the southwestern banks of the Euphrates.

At dawn on Sunday, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) withdrew "from all areas under its control in the eastern Deir Ezzor countryside, including the Al-Omar and Tanak oil fields", the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, told AFP.

Al-Omar is the country's largest oil field, and was home to the United States' largest base in Syria.

The Kurds' reported withdrawal there follows the government's announcement that it had retaken two other oil fields, Safyan and Al-Tharwa, in Raqa province.