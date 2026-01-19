CBS investigative show '60 Minutes' airs Trump deportations report a month after being pulled

CBS says it was always going to air the piece

CBS News, in a statement said, that its "leadership has always been committed to airing the ”60 Minutes" CECOT piece as soon as it was ready. Tonight, viewers get to see it, along with other important stories, all of which speak to CBS News' independence and the power of our storytelling.”

Alfonsi's report was the second of three on Sunday's show, with the lead story being Cecilia Vega's report from Minneapolis about ICE enforcement efforts and the protests to its tactics.

The initial decision to sideline Alfonsi's CECOT story became a flashpoint for critics who said the appointment of Weiss, founder of the Free Press website who had no previous experience in television news, represented an attempt by the network's new corporate leadership to curry favor with Trump.

While pulled from the broadcast in December, Alfonsi's original story mistakenly became available online. CBS News had fed a version of the newsmagazine to Global Television, a network that airs “60 Minutes” in Canada, which posted it on its website before the last-minute switch removing the piece.

That enabled sharp-eyed viewers to see what Weiss had rejected, offering the opportunity to compare it to what “60 Minutes” eventually put on the air.

The body of the story was unchanged. It included a brief clip of President Donald Trump saying the prison operators “don't play games,” and one from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt saying that “heinous monsters, rapists, murderers, sexual assaulters, predators who have no right to be in this country” were sent there.

Alfonsi's introduction was updated to lead with the Jan. 3 U.S. raid that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, currently held in U.S. custody. She changed the end of the story to include the administration comment, including its explanation for not providing detailed records on the migrants sent to El Salvador.

The administration also provided photos of tattoos worn by the two migrants Alfonsi interviewed, including one swastika that the interviewee said he had gotten as a teen-ager not knowing what it meant.