Chile declares emergency as wildfires kill at least 19

Uncontrolled wildfires tore through communities in southern Chile, leaving charred ruins in their wake and at least 19 dead, authorities said, announcing the latest toll on Sunday.

More than 50,000 people have been displaced by blazes burning for two days now in the Nuble and Biobio regions about 500 kilometers (300 miles) south of Santiago, fanned by strong winds and hot weather.

"At 2:30 in the morning, the fire was out of control. There was a whirlwind of fire that consumed the houses in the town below," Matias Cid, a 25-year-old student in Penco, told AFP.

"We had to leave with the shirts on our back. If we had stayed another 20 minutes we would have burned to death," he said.

Video of the aftermath shows a bleak, empty cityscape of charred homes and burned-out pick-up trucks and cars.

Most of the fatalities from the wildfires in the region have so far been in Penco, Mayor Rodrigo Vera said.

In neighboring Lirquen, a small port town of about 20,000, the scene was equally devastating, with residents describing how the fire advanced "in seconds."

Many of the residents "were saved from the fire because they ran to the beach," Alejandro Arredondo, 57, told AFP. "Nothing was left standing."

In the town of Lirquen, soldiers were patrolling the streets as night fell on Sunday.

Despite a curfew, some residents armed with flashlights continued working to clear debris or put out fires.