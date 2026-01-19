Guatemala declares state of siege after gang violence kills 7 police officers

GUATEMALA CITY: Guatemala President Bernardo Arévalo declared a 30-day state of siege Sunday after suspected gang members in Guatemala’s capital killed seven police officers in apparent retaliation for authorities in the country’s southwest retaking control of one of three maximum security prisons where inmates had rioted and taken hostages the day before.

The attacks on police in and around Guatemala City came after hundreds of anti-riot police stormed Renovación prison in Escuintla, about 47 miles (76 kilometers) southwest of the capital, to free nine guards who had been taken hostage there. Jailed gang leaders often order members outside the prison walls to carry out retaliatory attacks.

“They rioted in the prisons and took hostages with the intention of making the state accept their demands, which for decades were granted,” Arévalo said on national television Sunday. The attacks that followed the retaking of those prisons Sunday, were “an attempt to terrorize security forces and the population so that the government relents in its head-on fight against the gangs.”

The president said all of the hostage guards were freed Sunday. The gangs’ audacious attempt to challenge authorities was a sign that his administration’s security efforts were working, Arévalo said.

Arévalo’s state of siege still requires congressional approval, but can take effect before that vote occurs. The constitution allows such a declaration in cases of serious violence, insurrection or action by organized crime groups that exceeds the ability of civilian authorities to respond.