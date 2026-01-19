INTERVIEW | India decoupling commercially with Iran but leaving diplomatic door ajar, says ex-envoy

NEW DELHI: Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, a former Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs with 34 years of diplomatic service, is a leading expert on the Persian Gulf and Arab world. He has served as India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and as High Commissioner to Seychelles, and has held diplomatic postings in Egypt and Qatar, among other countries. He speaks to Jayanth Jacob about the protests in Iran and the evolving India-Iran relationship. Excerpts:

Is the current wave of protests in Iran qualitatively different from previous uprisings in terms of geographic spread, social composition and durability, or does it follow familiar patterns seen in 2009, 2017–18 and 2022?

The 2025–2026 protests mark a definitive qualitative rupture rather than a repetition of 2009, 2017–18, or 2022. Geographically, the uprising has engulfed over 180 cities across all 31 provinces, collapsing the centre–periphery divide that previously allowed the state to contain unrest. Socially, it features an unprecedented coalition: historically conservative Bazaari merchants have joined workers, students, and marginalised border communities, transforming fragmented grievances into a unified national front. Politically, demands have shifted from reform to explicit regime change, rejecting the Islamic Republic’s ideological foundations entirely. This evolution is underscored by the deadliest repression since 1979—with confirmed deaths exceeding 3,000—signalling an irreversible, generational loss of faith in the system’s legitimacy.

Do these protests signal a crisis of governance or a crisis of legitimacy, and which of the two poses a more serious long-term challenge to the Islamic Republic?

While these protests stem from acute governance failures, they reveal a far more dangerous crisis of legitimacy. The economic data is stark—runaway inflation (40–50%), food prices up 70%, and a currency in freefall—yet these remain theoretically fixable policy issues. The qualitative rupture lies in the public’s diagnosis: a generation under 30 now views this hardship as inseparable from the regime’s ideological DNA—specifically its nuclear adventurism, IRGC entrenchment, and unaccountable “deep state”. By explicitly rejecting the 1979 revolutionary project, protesters signal that the social contract is not just broken, but void. Consequently, while brutal repression may restore temporary order, it only widens the trust deficit, ensuring that this legitimacy crisis—not mere administrative breakdown—remains the regime’s existential threat as the Supreme Leader’s succession looms.