Starmer says Trump’s Greenland tariff threat 'completely wrong' and a trade war in no one’s interest

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of tariffs against allies over Greenland is “completely wrong” and a trade war is in no one’s interest.

Trump said Saturday that he would charge a 10% import tax starting in February on goods from eight European nations, including the U.K., because of their opposition to American control of Greenland, setting up a potentially dangerous test of U.S. partnerships in Europe. Greenland is a semiautonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark.

The president indicated the tariffs were retaliation for last week’s deployment of symbolic numbers of troops from the European countries to Greenland, which he has said was essential for the “Golden Dome” missile defense system for the U.S. He also has argued that Russia and China might try to take over the island.