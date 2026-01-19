Train collision in Spain kills 21, injures dozens

MADRID: Spain on Monday reeled from a collision between two high-speed trains in the southern region of Andalusia that killed 21 people and injured more than 70, with the prime minister lamenting a "night of deep pain".

The disaster struck on Sunday evening when a service travelling from Malaga to Madrid derailed near Adamuz, crossing onto the other track where it crashed into an oncoming train, which also derailed, Spain's Adif rail network operator posted on X.

A police spokesperson told AFP 21 people had died. Antonio Sanz, the top emergencies official in Andalusia, told a press conference that at least 73 people had been injured.

"The situation is likely to see the death toll increase," he said, adding that "a very complicated night awaits us".

Transport Minister Oscar Puente told reporters that 30 people were rushed to hospital in serious condition, adding that all the injured had been evacuated to receive care.