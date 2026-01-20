Allies tepid on Trump 'Board of Peace' with USD 1 billion permanent member fee

WASHINGTON: Key allies reacted coolly Monday to US President Donald Trump's invite to pay $1 billion for a permanent spot on his "Board of Peace" for resolving international conflicts, with analysts likening it to a pay-to-play version of the UN Security Council.

The White House has asked various world leaders to sit on the board, chaired by Trump himself, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hungarian premier Viktor Orban and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The board's charter, seen by AFP, says that member countries will serve no longer than three years, subject to renewal by the chairman. That is unless they "contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force."

The initial reaction from two key allies, France and Canada, was lukewarm.

"At this stage, France cannot accept," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Monday during a debate with French lawmakers, noting that the board's charter goes beyond the scope of rebuilding and running post-war Gaza endorsed by the United Nations.

He added that it is "incompatible with France's international commitments and in particular its membership in the United Nations, which obviously cannot be called into question under any circumstances."

France is one of the five veto-wielding, permanent members of the UN Security Council, along with the United States, China, Russia and Britain.