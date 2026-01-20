Shark bites surfer in Australian state's fourth attack in 48 hours

SYDNEY: Swimmers and surfers were Tuesday warned to steer clear of beaches in parts of eastern Australia after four shark attacks in the space of 48 hours.

Heavy rains stirring up murky waters have been blamed for the unusual spate of attacks in the state of New South Wales.

Surf Life Saving New South Wales said the turbid waters were ideal for bull sharks, urging people to stick to the pool until conditions cleared.

"We have such poor water quality that's conducive to bull shark activity," the water safety body told national broadcaster ABC.

"Just go to a local pool, because at this stage, we're advising that the beaches are unsafe."

A surfer on the state's Mid North Coast was lucky to escape with "minor" injuries after he was bitten by a shark while catching waves on Tuesday, Surf Life Saving New South Wales said.

It was the state's fourth recorded shark attack over the past 48 hours.

In one of those attacks, a shark bit a man's legs as he surfed at Manly, leaving him in a critical condition.