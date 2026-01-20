UK approves 'mega' Chinese Embassy in London, despite criticism of security risks

LONDON: Britain's government on Tuesday approved a huge new Chinese Embassy in central London, despite strong criticism from lawmakers across the political spectrum that it could become a base for espionage and intimidation of opponents.

Local Government Secretary Steve Reed formally signed off on plans for the building near the Tower of London, after years of delays and legal challenges.

Critics have long expressed concerns that the supersized embassy, set to be the biggest Chinese Embassy in Europe, will heighten risks of Chinese intelligence-gathering as well as amplify the threat of surveillance and intimidation of Chinese dissidents in exile.

The heads of two UK spy agencies said that while it's not realistic to eliminate all risk, appropriate "security mitigations" were in place.

Plans for the embassy have been plagued by objections and protests since 2018, when China's government bought the site at Royal Mint Court, where Britain's money was once made, for 225 million pounds (around $300 million.)

Opponents say the huge site sits too close to underground fiber optic cables carrying sensitive financial information between London's two main financial districts. British media have reported that the 20,000 square-meter (around 215,000 square-foot) complex would include 208 secret basement rooms close to the data cables.

Criticism of the plan

Dissidents have been among those who have protested the plans, saying a mega embassy housing large numbers of officials would further China's repression of activists abroad.

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the opposition Conservative Party, joined hundreds of protesters who chanted "no China mega embassy" at the site Sunday.

Critics argue that approving the embassy was a mistake that went beyond security at the building — they say it sends a signal that Britain bows to pressure from Beijing to avoid economic repercussions.

"The government has capitulated to Chinese demands," Conservative security spokesman Chris Philp said.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis insisted: "We don't trade off security for economic access."

Helena Kennedy, a human rights lawyer and Labour Party member of the House of Lords, the upper house of the British Parliament, said that the decision was a dangerous step.

"We cannot reinforce the dangerous notion that Britain will continue to make concessions — such as granting a mega embassy — without reciprocity or regard for the rule of law," she said.

Local residents said they were "determined to keep fighting today's decision" and planned to challenge the approval in the courts.