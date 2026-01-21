All about Trump's 'Board of Peace'

BRUSSELS: US President Donald Trump's government has asked countries to pay up to $1 billion for a permanent spot on his "Board of Peace" aimed at resolving conflicts, according to its charter seen by AFP.

The board was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza, but the charter does not appear to limit its role to the Palestinian territory.

What will it do?

The Board of Peace will be chaired by Trump, according to its founding charter.

It is "an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict", reads the preamble of the charter sent to countries invited to participate.

It will "undertake such peace-building functions in accordance with international law", it adds.

Who will run it?

Trump will be chairman but also "separately serve" as representative of the United States.

"The chairman shall have exclusive authority to create, modify or dissolve subsidiary entities as necessary or appropriate to fulfil the Board of Peace's mission," the document states.