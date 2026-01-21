Barcelona train crash kills 1 in Spain's second deadly rail accident in days

BARCELONA: A commuter train near Barcelona ploughed into the rubble of a collapsed wall on Tuesday, killing one and injuring dozens in Spain's second deadly rail accident in days.

The latest incident is likely to raise more questions about Spanish transport safety, coming two days after the collision of two high-speed trains in the southern region of Andalusia killed 42 people -- the country's deadliest rail accident in more than a decade.

On Tuesday, "a retaining wall collapsed onto the tracks, causing an accident involving a passenger train" in the municipality of Gelida, around 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of Barcelona, the Catalonia region's civil protection agency posted on social media.

The northeastern region's Interior Minister, Nuria Parlon, told local media the crash killed one person and injured 37 -- several seriously.

"We regret to announce the death of one of the passengers on the train," said Parlon, adding authorities had not yet completed the identification process of the deceased.

"Of the total number of people treated, five are in serious condition," she added.

Emergency workers used torches to survey the wreckage of the derailed train carriage, which had turned into a mass of crumpled metal, an AFP reporter saw on Tuesday night.

Spanish rail infrastructure operator Adif said a storm caused a wall to fall, creating the rubble that the train slammed into. Catalan commuter trains would remain suspended, it added.