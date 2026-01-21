Israel kills 11 Palestinians in Gaza, including two children collecting firewood

CAIRO: Israeli forces on Wednesday killed at least 11 Palestinians in Gaza, including two 13-year-old boys who were collecting firewood, three journalists and a woman, hospitals in the war-battered enclave said.

The two boys were killed in separate incidents.

In one strike, a 13-year-old, his father and a 22-year old man were hit by Israeli drones on the eastern side of the central Bureij refugee camp, according to officials from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central town of Deir al-Balah, which received the bodies. It wasn't immediately clear whether the men had crossed into Israeli-controlled areas.

The Israeli military said one strike came after it spotted and struck several people who were operating a drone in central Gaza that posed a threat to its troops.

The other 13-year-old was shot and killed by troops while collecting firewood in the eastern town of Bani Suheila, the Nasser hospital said, after receiving the body. In a footage circulated online, the father of Moatsem al-Sharafy is seen weeping over his body on a hospital bed.

The boy's mother, Safaa al-Sharafy, told The Associated Press that he left to gather firewood so she could cook.

"He went out in the morning, hungry," she said, tears running down her checks. "He told me he'd go quickly and come back."

A mounting death toll

Later Wednesday, an Israeli strike on the central town of Zahraa hit a vehicle carrying three Palestinian journalists who were filming a newly established displacement camp managed by an Egyptian government committee, said Mohammed Mansour, the committee's spokesman.

The bodies of two journalists were taken to the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, while the third body was taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital.

Mansour said the journalists were documenting the committee's work in the newly established camp in the Netzarim area in central Gaza. He said the strike occurred about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Israeli-controlled area. He said the vehicle was known to the Israeli military as belonging to the Egyptian committee. Video footage circulating online showed the charred, bombed-out vehicle by the roadside, smoke still rising from the wreckage, with debris scattered about.