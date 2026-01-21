Mozambican rights activist Graca Machel to be conferred with Indira Gandhi Peace Prize

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace Disarmament and Development for 2025 is awarded to Mozambican rights activist Graca Machel, the international jury for the award announced on Wednesday.

She has been chosen by the international jury of the prize, chaired by former National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon, for her path-breaking work in the field of education, health and nutrition, economic empowerment and humanitarian work under difficult circumstances, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust said in a statement.

Machel is a distinguished African stateswoman, politician and humanitarian whose life's work is rooted in the struggle for self-rule and protection of human rights, the statement said. "She has dedicated her life to improving the lives of vulnerable communities by creating a more just and equitable society for all," it said.

Born Graca Simbine on October 17, 1945, in rural Mozambique, she attended Methodist mission schools before receiving a scholarship to study German at the University of Lisbon, where her political consciousness regarding independence was first ignited, it said.

Upon returning to Mozambique in 1973, she joined the Mozambican Liberation Front (FRELIMO) as a freedom fighter and teacher.

Following independence in 1975, she became Mozambique's first Minister of Education and Culture.

"Under her tenure, there was a massive increase in school enrolment, with primary and secondary student participation rising from 40% to over 90% for males and 75% for females," the statement.