Police begin to flex new powers in Guatemala in effort to confront gangs

GUATEMALA CITY: Days after suspected gang members killed 10 Guatemalan police officers, police and soldiers took their new powers granted under a state of emergency to the Barrio 18 gang’s center of operations in the north of the capital.

Dozens of police officers and soldiers, some carrying rifles and wearing bullet-proof vests or with their faces covered, patrolled the narrow warren of streets in the cluster of neighborhoods called Zone 18 on Tuesday. At a checkpoint, they asked for identification of passing motorists and told some to stand against a wall to be patted down for weapons.

There were 126 homicides in Zone 18 last year, the most of any of the capital’s 24 districts. Police say it is a “red zone” where the gang dominates. Early Tuesday, the bodies of three females, one pregnant and including two teens, were found shot in the street.

“This state of emergency is focused on head-on confrontation with the Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha criminal structures," said Jorge Aguilar, National Civil Police spokesman.

By Tuesday evening, dozens of police and soldiers lined up on a dusty soccer pitch where children kicked about a ball.

“We’re in a high risk moment. Don’t get separated from the group, we have the soldiers accompanying us, we’re going to work together, may God be with you,” a police commander told officers before the patrol.