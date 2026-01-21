Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine, say authorities

KYIV: Overnight Russian strikes on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig killed two people and injured a woman, authorities said on Wednesday, while officials in Russia said a drone strike by Ukraine had wounded 11.

"A 77-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman were killed. A 53-year-old woman was wounded" in the Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rig, said Oleksandr Ganzha, the head of the regional military administration, in a statement posted on Telegram.

The missile and drone attack also damaged several buildings, he added.

Kryvyi Rig, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the frontline and the hometown of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, has been frequently targeted by Russian strikes since Moscow launched its February 2022 invasion.