Syrian government takes control of camp housing Islamic State group families

AL-HOL: Syrian government forces on Wednesday took full control of a sprawling camp in northeast Syria housing thousands of people linked to the Islamic State group, as a truce between the government and Kurdish fighters appeared to be holding.

A convoy of armored vehicles with government forces moved into the al-Hol camp Wednesday following two weeks of clashes with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which lost large parts of land that they had controlled and appeared closer to merging into the Syrian military, in accordance with government demands.

The capture of the camp came a day after the SDF withdrew from the facility. At its peak in 2019, some 73,000 people were living at al-Hol camp. Their number has since declined with some countries repatriating their citizens.

The camp is still home to some 24,000, most of them women and children linked to the Islamic State group. They include about 14,500 Syrians and nearly 3,000 Iraqis. Some 6,500 others, many of them loyal IS supporters who came from around the world to join the extremist group, are separately held in a highly secured section of the camp.

There have been reports that some families fled during the chaos but there has been no official confirmation.