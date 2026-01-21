Time to stop 'flattering' Trump: ex-NATO chief on Greenland crisis

BRUSSLES: NATO is facing the biggest crisis in its history over Donald Trump's Greenland threats, and the time for "flattering" the US leader is over, former alliance chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen told AFP Tuesday.

"It's not only a crisis for NATO, it's a crisis for the transatlantic community at large, and a challenge to the world order as we have known it since World War Two," he said in an interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"It is the future of NATO and the future of the world order that are at stake."

Rasmussen, a former Danish prime minister who led NATO from 2009 to 2014, urged the alliance's current head, Mark Rutte, and other European leaders to start taking a tougher line with the US president after he threatened tariffs.

"We have to change strategy and conclude that the only thing that Trump respects is force, strength and unity," Rasmussen said.

"That's exactly what Europe should demonstrate. The time for flattering is over. Enough is enough."

Rasmussen's comments came as European leaders -- including Rutte -- brace for meetings with Trump in Davos to try to talk him down.

Rasmussen insisted the current crisis swirling around NATO could still be "fixed" and the alliance could emerge stronger in the Arctic region.

But, he said, Trump's actions had already created a "mental break" between Washington and its long-time European allies which benefited Russia and China.

"This is a new situation that differs from all other disputes we have seen in the history of NATO," he said.

"If Trump would attack Greenland and take military action against Greenland, that would de facto mean the end of NATO."