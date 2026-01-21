'I saved millions': Trump reiterates claims he thwarted 'nuclear war' between India and Pakistan

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that he stopped a war between India and Pakistan during the first year of his second term, asserting that the two nuclear-armed neighbours were on the verge of a nuclear conflict and that his intervention saved “millions of lives,” a claim that India has consistently rejected.

Speaking at a 105-minute news conference at the White House on Tuesday to mark one year of his return to office, Trump said he had ended “eight unendable wars in 10 months”, including what he described as a near-war between India and Pakistan.

“These were unendable wars — Cambodia and Thailand fighting for years, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda. Pakistan and India, they were really going at it. Eight planes shot down. They were going to go nuclear in my opinion,” Trump said.