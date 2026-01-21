"You’ll find out": Trump keeps Europe guessing on how far he would go to acquire Greenland

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump refused Tuesday to say how far he will go on Greenland but suggested that he could make a deal as European leaders voice alarm over his threats to seize the territory from ally Denmark.

Asked hours before he was to head to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland how far he would go, Trump replied only: "You'll find out."

"We have a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland, and I think things are going to work out pretty well," Trump told reporters about his Davos meetings.

Denmark has warned that the entire NATO alliance is at risk if Trump moves forward on threats. Over the weekend, Trump vowed fresh tariffs on European countries including Britain, France and Germany which sent troops to Greenland in solidarity.

He dismissed suggestions that he was putting at risk a deal last year with the EU in which the allies promised to ramp up investment in the United States, saying "They need that agreement very badly with us."