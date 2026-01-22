SINGAPORE: Kirtida Mekani, who came from Karnataka and became one of Singapore's most influential champions of environmental sustainability, community service and cultural heritage, has passed away after suffering a massive heart at home. She was 66.

A recipient of the President's Award for environment work and an inductee of the Singapore Women's Hall of Fame in 2024, Mekani's legacy is woven into the island's green spaces, community gardens, educational institutions and cultural landmarks, reported online tabloid tabla!

The sudden passing off "Tree Lady", as she was affectionately called, On January 19 has left a profound void in Singapore's environment, arts, and civic communities â€“ circles she shaped quietly yet decisively for more than three decades.