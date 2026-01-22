Probe panel on Nepal Gen Z protests gets 20-day extension

KATHMANDU: The Nepal government on Thursday extended by 20 days the tenure of a panel investigating the alleged excessive use of force during the Gen Z movement that led to the ouster of prime minister K P Sharma Oli.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, Home Minister and government spokesperson Om Prakash Aryal said.

The extension has been granted for the second time at the request of the Home Ministry, as preparations for the final report are still underway, despite the three-month deadline initially given to the panel.

The commission's previous term was due to expire on Thursday.

The Sushila Karki-led interim government had constituted the commission on September 21 last year under the chairmanship of former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki.

Former Additional Inspector General of Police Bigyan Raj Sharma and legal expert Bishweshwor Bhandari are its members.