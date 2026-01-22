US government warns it will take action if Haitian politicians destabilize country

SAN JUAN: The US warned the transitional council in charge of Haiti against making changes to the troubled country's government on Wednesday, as pressure mounts for the unelected body to move toward elections for the first time in a decade.

In a statement posted on X, the US Embassy in Haiti wrote that "The United States would consider that any person who supports such a destabilizing initiative, which favors the gangs, would be acting against the interests of the United States, the region, and the Haitian people, and will take appropriate measures accordingly."

The US Embassy added that such a maneuver would undermine efforts to establish "a minimal level of security and stability" in Haiti, where gang violence is surging and poverty deepening.

The statement came as some members of the council are at odds with Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, although it wasn't immediately clear why. The council met behind closed doors earlier Wednesday.

A spokesman for the prime minister's office said late Wednesday that he could not comment on the situation. The council's seven members with voting powers did not return messages for comment.