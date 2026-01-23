British PM Starmer urges Trump to apologize for 'insulting and frankly appalling' NATO remark

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged US President Donald Trump to apologize for his false assertion that troops from NATO countries — other than Americans — stayed away from the front line during the war in Afghanistan.

Trump said that he wasn't sure NATO would be there to support the United States if and when requested, provoking outrage and distress among many in the United Kingdom on Friday.

"We've never needed them, we have never really asked anything of them," he said in an interview with Fox News in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.

"You know, they'll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that, and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines."

In October 2001, nearly a month after the Sept. 11 attacks, a US-led coalition launched an invasion of Afghanistan to destroy al-Qaida, which had used the country as its base, and the group's Taliban hosts.

Alongside the US were troops from dozens of countries, including from NATO, whose mutual-defense mandate had been triggered for the first time after the attacks on New York and Washington.

UK sacrifice

In Britain, the reaction to Trump's comments was raw and Starmer paid tribute to the 457 British personnel who died and said the president should apologize. "I will never forget their courage, their bravery and the sacrifice they made for their country," Starmer said.

"I consider President Trump's remarks to be insulting and frankly appalling and I am not surprised they have caused such hurt to the loved ones of those who were killed or injured and, in fact, across the country."

After 9/11, then Prime Minister Tony Blair said that the UK would "stand shoulder to shoulder" with the US in response to the al-Qaida attacks.

British troops took a key role in many operations during the Afghan war until their withdrawal in 2014, particularly in Helmand Province in the south of the country. American troops remained in Afghanistan until their chaotic withdrawal in 2021 when the Taliban returned to power.

More than 150,000 British troops served in Afghanistan in the years after the US-led 2001 invasion, the largest contingent after the American one.

Ben Obese-Jecty, a lawmaker who served in Afghanistan as a captain in the Royal Yorkshire Regiment, said that it was "sad to see our nation's sacrifice, and that of our NATO partners, held so cheaply by the president of the United States."