France PM survives no-confidence vote over forced budget

PARIS: French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu survived two no-confidence votes Friday following his move to force his budget through parliament, in a symbolic victory with more such challenges expected.
Lecornu on Tuesday used a constitutional power to ram the income part of the 2026 state budget through parliament without a vote, after making concessions to gain the backing of the Socialists.
The key swing group showed their support Friday by not supporting two no-confidence motions, filed by the hard left and far right.
Lecornu will likely be exposed to a series of other such no-confidence votes in coming weeks.
After his symbolic survival on Friday, the prime minister announced he was officially ramming through the expense part of the 2026 state budget, causing the hard left to declare it was filing another no-confidence motion.
That one is to be examined on Tuesday, and also expected to be rejected.
"When debate no longer allows a conclusion, someone has to take responsibility," he told the National Assembly just ahead of the votes Friday.
"Invoking the government's responsibility, in my view, should be neither an easy way out nor a shortcut. It is a tool of last resort," he added of the constitutional power used.
The move marked a rowback for Lecornu, who pledged last year to seek parliament's approval, in a bid to avoid the fate of his two predecessors who were ousted over budget negotiations.
But on Monday, Lecornu conceded with "a certain degree of regret and a bit of bitterness" that he had to invoke the power to push the budget through.
On Friday, he reassured lawmakers that the constitutional power could only be used going forward "in the absolute and last resort" in order "to "preserve institutions".
Betrayal
Still, opponents remained outraged over the measure.
Leader of the far-right National Rally (RN), Marine Le Pen, denounced the prime minister's "betrayal" for having used the measure.
"Everything should have led you to resign," she added, pointing to the government's "powerlessness".
The left also appeared divided, with the France Unbowed (LFI), Greens and Communist parties calling for Lecornu to be ousted while the Socialists sided with government.
Ahead of Friday's vote, the Socialists signalled that the use of the measure was "the least bad solution" and the latest draft showed "progress" with concessions including an increase in a top-up benefit for the lowest-paid employees and the rollout of one-euro meals for students.
Greens lawmaker Benjamin Lucas-Lundy warned the Socialists Friday that a few concessions "do not make progress".
If Lecornu survives that second attempt to topple him, the budget bill must then be reviewed by the upper-house Senate before returning to the lower-house National Assembly for final adoption.
Lecornu will have to use the same constitutional power to force the whole bill into law, which will expose him to more no-confidence votes.