France PM survives no-confidence vote over forced budget

PARIS: French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu survived two no-confidence votes Friday following his move to force his budget through parliament, in a symbolic victory with more such challenges expected.

Lecornu on Tuesday used a constitutional power to ram the income part of the 2026 state budget through parliament without a vote, after making concessions to gain the backing of the Socialists.

The key swing group showed their support Friday by not supporting two no-confidence motions, filed by the hard left and far right.

Lecornu will likely be exposed to a series of other such no-confidence votes in coming weeks.

After his symbolic survival on Friday, the prime minister announced he was officially ramming through the expense part of the 2026 state budget, causing the hard left to declare it was filing another no-confidence motion.

That one is to be examined on Tuesday, and also expected to be rejected.

"When debate no longer allows a conclusion, someone has to take responsibility," he told the National Assembly just ahead of the votes Friday.

"Invoking the government's responsibility, in my view, should be neither an easy way out nor a shortcut. It is a tool of last resort," he added of the constitutional power used.

The move marked a rowback for Lecornu, who pledged last year to seek parliament's approval, in a bid to avoid the fate of his two predecessors who were ousted over budget negotiations.

But on Monday, Lecornu conceded with "a certain degree of regret and a bit of bitterness" that he had to invoke the power to push the budget through.