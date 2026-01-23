Ukraine, Russia and the US to discuss territorial concessions in Abu Dhabi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the future of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region will be a key focus as negotiators from Ukraine, Russia and the United States meet in Abu Dhabi on Friday for talks to end Russia's nearly four-year full-scale invasion.

The three-way talks come hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the settlement in Ukraine with US President Donald Trump's envoys during marathon overnight talks. The Kremlin insisted that to reach a peace deal, Kyiv must withdraw its troops from the areas in the east that Russia illegally annexed but never fully captured.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, reiterated his openness to establishing a free trade zone under Ukraine's control in the country's east. He said he discussed the proposal with Trump in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, and told reporters: "I think it will be positive for our business."

Friday is the first known time that officials from the Trump administration simultaneously meet with negotiators from both Ukraine and Russia. While it's unclear how the talks will unfold and many obstacles to peace remain, some see it as a sign that the parties are making headway in closing a deal.

Zelenskyy told reporters after meeting Thursday with Trump in Davos, Switzerland, that while the future status of land in eastern Ukraine currently occupied by Russia remains unresolved, the peace proposals are "nearly ready."

The Kremlin offered little detail beyond calling the meeting a "working group on security issues."