US unveils ‘New Gaza’, openly asserts role in controlling post-war Gaza

The plan also talks of developing a waterfront zone along the Mediterranean, industrial and business hubs, and major infrastructure projects such as a port and an airport. Supporters of the initiative say the goal is to replace years of destruction with economic opportunity, jobs and better living conditions for Gaza’s population, which has suffered repeated conflicts and prolonged hardship.

The US has pitched the plan as a way to bring lasting stability to the region by linking reconstruction to broader political and security changes. According to the outline shared so far, large-scale rebuilding would move ahead only after fighting ends and armed groups in Gaza are disarmed. The proposal also refers to the creation of new governance arrangements to oversee the transition and manage the rebuilding process, with international supervision and financial backing. The idea is that once security conditions improve, foreign governments and private investors would step in to fund the massive reconstruction effort.

However, the plan has drawn sharp criticism and raised serious questions. Many observers point out that Gaza is currently facing an overwhelming humanitarian crisis, with widespread destruction, shortages of food, water and electricity, and millions of people displaced. Critics argue that flashy images of high-rise buildings and luxury developments do not reflect the immediate needs of ordinary residents who are struggling to survive and rebuild their lives. Clearing debris, restoring basic services and ensuring safe housing could take years before any large-scale redevelopment becomes realistic.

There are also political concerns. Regional leaders and analysts have questioned whether rebuilding Gaza should be tied to strict security conditions that may be difficult to achieve in the near term. Others worry that the plan has been designed largely outside Gaza, without clear assurances that Palestinians will have a central role in deciding their own future. Human rights groups have stressed that issues such as land ownership, the rights of displaced families and long-term political status must be addressed clearly before any major reconstruction begins.

Reactions from the Middle East have been mixed. Some see the proposal as a bold attempt to break the cycle of violence by offering economic hope, while others have put forward alternative reconstruction ideas that focus on immediate relief, local participation and keeping Palestinians firmly rooted on their land. Several Arab countries have said that rebuilding Gaza must go hand in hand with a credible political process and respect for Palestinian rights.

The “New Gaza” plan comes at a time when ceasefire efforts and diplomatic talks are still fragile. While the US says its proposal is meant to support peace and recovery, many experts caution that without broad agreement among all parties and a clear focus on humanitarian needs, the plan risks remaining a distant vision rather than a workable solution. As discussions continue, the future of Gaza remains uncertain, caught between grand rebuilding promises and the harsh realities on the ground.