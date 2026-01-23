Vietnam's ruling Communist Party re-elects To Lam as general secretary

HANOI: Vietnam's To Lam was re-elected Friday as the general secretary of its ruling Communist Party.

The decision came at the conclusion of the National Party Congress, the country's most important political conclave.

No announcement was made about whether he will also become president. If To Lam were to get both positions, he would be the country's most powerful leader in decades, in a manner similar to that of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The Congress was framed by Vietnam's defining national question: whether the country can transform itself into a high-income economy by 2045. During the meeting, Vietnam set a target of average annual GDP growth of 10% or more from 2026 to 2030.

A total of 19 members were elected to Vietnam's Politburo — the country's top leadership body.