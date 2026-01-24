Domestic dispute leads to killing of four of Indian-origin in US; children hid in closet to escape

An Indian national was among four people of Indian origin killed in a domestic shooting in the US state of Georgia early Friday, an incident that unfolded in the presence of three young children who survived by hiding and calling for help, according to Gwinnett County police, local media reports and the Indian mission in Atlanta.

The shooting occurred around 2.30 am (local time) at a residence in the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court in Lawrenceville city. Officers responding to a “shots fired” call found four adults inside the home with fatal gunshot wounds. All were pronounced dead at the scene, Gwinnett County police said.

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta confirmed that one of the victims was an Indian national and said the alleged shooter had been arrested. “We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family,” the mission said in a post on X.