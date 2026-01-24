Nine of family killed in avalanche in northwest Pakistan; roads remain closed, electricity disrupted

ISLAMABAD: At least nine members of a family were killed when an avalanche buried their house in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as heavy snowfall blanketed several regions of the country.

Avalanches triggered by snowfall on Friday brought life to a standstill across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), blocking roads, stranding travellers and disrupting electricity and relief operations amid freezing temperatures, the Dawn newspaper reported.

An avalanche struck a house in Damil area in Serigal village in the extreme south of Chitral district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday afternoon.

Lower Chitral Deputy Commissioner Hashim Azim said the bodies were recovered from the debris, while a nine-year-old boy survived and was rushed to hospital.

Officials said the avalanche was triggered after the area received over 20 inches of snowfall, with a huge mass of snow sliding down from a nearby pasture and hitting the isolated house in the sparsely populated mountainous village.

The deceased were identified as Bacha Khan, his wife, three sons, two daughters and two daughters-in-law. They were reportedly dining in the central room of the house when the avalanche struck.

Snowfall continued uninterrupted for more than 36 hours across the Chitral valley, from Arandu to Broghil, severely disrupting daily life.

Vehicular traffic was suspended on several roads where thousands of passengers remained stranded for around 18 hours before traffic was restored on Friday evening after snow clearance.

Several roads in Upper and Lower Chitral remain closed due to heavy snowfall.

Electricity supply was also disrupted after snowfall at Lowari Top severed the national transmission line connecting Chitral.

Large parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received heavy rain and snowfall during the ongoing weather spell, resulting in road blockages, suspension of power supply and extreme cold.

The mountains surrounding the Peshawar valley also received heavy snowfall, triggering a cold wave accompanied by chilly winds.

In its Khyber district, a large number of displaced families returning from Tirah were stranded amid a snowstorm.

Rescue 1122 said an operation was underway in Tirah Valley, Painda Cheena, Dawatoi and Bagh Maidan.