Review confirms journalist Hunter S. Thompson’s 2005 death was a suicide

DENVER: Investigators in Colorado confirmed Friday that the 2005 shooting death of journalist Hunter S. Thompson was a suicide, following a review requested by local authorities at the behest of his widow.

The probe, announced in September, was opened after Anita Thompson contacted the sheriff for the Aspen area, Michael Buglione, with “new concerns and potential information regarding the investigation” into Thompson’s death, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.

The bureau did not explain what that information was, but it noted that the review found that his body “was not moved or ‘staged’ after death.”

CBI said interviews with family members and the original investigators confirmed that Thompson suffered from significant depression and chronic pain at the time of his death. Pitkin County coroner Dr. Steven Ayers noted that he was in physical and mental decline and idolized author Ernest Hemingway, who also died by suicide, it said.

“All speculative theories could not be substantiated,” CBI said.

In a statement included in the announcement, Anita Thompson thanked the bureau for its “kind and thorough work.”

“This allows all of us who loved Hunter to move forward with a clean conscience,” she said.

CBI spokesperson Rob Low declined to comment on what concerns were behind the review, and Buglione did not immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking more information.