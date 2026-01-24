Trump stirs talk of 'new world order' as leaders signal shifting global alliances

Returning to the U.S. from Davos, home to the World Economic Forum, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said the phrase she heard “over and over” was that “we are entering this new world order” as she described a sense of confusion among allies.

“It may be you just had a bad telephone call with the president and now you're going to have tariffs directed at you,” she told reporters. “This lack of stability and reliability, I think, is causing what were traditionally reliable trade partners to be saying to other countries, ‘Hey, maybe you and I should talk because I’m not sure about what’s going on with the United States.’”

The Trump-centric approach to governing

The Trump-centric approach to governing is hardly surprising for someone who accepted his first Republican presidential nomination in 2016 by declaring that “I alone can fix” the nation's problems. As he settles into his second term with a far more confident demeanor than his first, he has delighted supporters with his to-the-victor -goes-the-spoils style.

Steve Bannon, Trump's former adviser, recently told the Atlantic that Trump is pursuing a “maximalist strategy” and that he must keep going “until you meet resistance.”

“And we haven’t met any resistance,” Bannon said.

That's certainly true in Washington, where the Republican-controlled Congress has done little to check Trump's impulses. But leaders of other countries, who have spent much of Trump's administration trying to find ways to work with him, are increasingly vocal.

Carney is quickly emerging as a leader of a movement for countries to find ways to link up and counter the U.S. Speaking in Davos ahead of Trump, Carney said, “Middle powers must act together because if you are not at the table, you are on the menu.”

“In a world of great power rivalry, the countries in between have a choice: to compete with each other for favor or to combine to create a third path with impact,” he continued. “We should not allow the rise of hard powers to blind us to the fact that the power of legitimacy, integrity, and rules will remain strong — if we choose to wield it together.”

Trump did not take kindly to those remarks, responding with threats in Davos before yanking the Board of Peace invitation.

“Canada lives because of the United States,” Trump said. “Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements.”