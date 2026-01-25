Myanmar holds its last election round with army already certain to keep control over govt

YANGON: Voting began on Sunday in Myanmar in the final round of a three-stage general election, capping a nearly monthlong process that has already ensured the country's military rulers and their allies will command a parliamentary majority to form a new government.

Critics say the polls are neither free nor fair, and are designed to legitimise the power of the military after it ousted the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

The army-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, or USDP, has already won most of the seats contested in the first two rounds of voting. Twenty-five percent of the seats in the upper and lower houses of the national Parliament are reserved for the military, guaranteeing it and its allies control of the legislature.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who heads the current military government, is widely expected by both supporters and opponents to assume the presidency when the new Parliament meets.

Critics call the polls a sham

Critics say the polls, held under strict restrictions on public criticism, are an effort to legitimise the military's power after Min Aung Hlaing led the 2021 ouster of Suu Kyi's government.

The takeover triggered widespread opposition that dragged Myanmar into a civil war. Security concerns engendered by the fighting meant voting was not held in more than one-fifth of the country's 330 townships, another reason the process has been described as neither free nor fair.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan told Parliament on Tuesday that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of which Myanmar is a member, did not send observers and would not certify the election, citing concerns over the lack of inclusive and free participation.