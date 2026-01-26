He left Myanmar for Michigan but Trump's travel ban cut off his US college studies midway

The first time Patrick Thaw saw his University of Michigan friends together since sophomore year ended was bittersweet. They were starting a new semester in Ann Arbor, while he was FaceTiming in from Singapore, stranded half a world away.

One day last June he was interviewing to renew his US student visa, and the next his world was turned upside down by President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from 12 countries, including Thaw's native Myanmar.

"If I knew it was going to go down this badly, I wouldn't have left the United States," he said of his decision to leave Michigan for a summer internship in Singapore.

The ban was one of several ways the Trump administration made life harder for international students during his first year back in the White House, including a pause in visa appointments and additional layers of vetting that contributed to a dip in foreign enrollment for first-time students. New students had to look elsewhere, but the hurdles made life particularly complicated for those like Thaw who were well into their US college careers.

Universities have had to come up with increasingly flexible solutions, such as bringing back pandemic-era remote learning arrangements or offering admission to international campuses they partner with, said Sarah Spreitzer, assistant vice president of government relations at the American Council on Education.

In Thaw's case, a Michigan administrator highlighted studying abroad as an option. As long as the travel ban was in place, a program in Australia seemed viable — at least initially.

In the meantime, Thaw didn't have much to do in Singapore but wait. He made friends, but they were busy with school or jobs. After his internship ended, he killed time by checking email, talking walks and eating out.

"Mentally, I'm back in Ann Arbor," the 21-year-old said. "But physically, I'm trapped in Singapore."

He was at Michigan 'to think and take risks'

When Thaw arrived in Ann Arbor in 2023, he threw himself into campus life. He immediately meshed with his dorm roommate's group of friends, who had gone to high school together about an hour away. A neuroscience major, he also joined a biology fraternity and an Alzheimer's research lab.

His curiosity pushed him to explore a wide range of courses, including a Jewish studies class. The professor, Cara Rock-Singer, said Thaw told her his interest stemmed from reading the works of Philip Roth.

"I really work to make it a place where everyone feels not only comfortable, but invested in contributing," Rock-Singer said. "But Patrick did not need nudging. He was always there to think and take risks."

When Thaw landed his clinical research internship at a Singapore medical school, it felt like just another step toward success.

He heard speculation that the Trump administration might impose travel restrictions, but it was barely an afterthought — something he said he even joked about with friends before departing.

Then the travel ban was announced.