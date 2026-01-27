She was born in a concentration camp. A Holocaust survivor tells her story for the first time

Love in dark places

Shalem's mother and father met as teenagers in the Tomaszow Ghetto in Poland. Lola Rosenblum was from the town, while Hersz (Zvi) Abraham Kantorowicz was moved to the ghetto from Lodz, Poland.

After spending several years in the ghetto under hard labor conditions, including losing family members, they were shuffled through several labor camps, where they were able to continue meeting clandestinely for several months.

"My mother said there was actually a lot of love in those places," Shalem recalled of the labor camps. "They used to walk along the river. There was romance."

Her mother's friends used to help set up secret meetings between the two, who had married in an informal ceremony back in the ghetto.

In 1944, the couple was separated. Hersz Kantorowicz would eventually perish in a death march just days before the war ended. Lola spent time in Auschwitz and the Hindenburg labor camp. She completed a death march to Bergen-Belsen in Germany while pregnant.

"If they discovered she was pregnant, they would have killed her," Shalem said. "She hid her pregnancy from everyone, including her friends, because she didn't want the extra attention or anyone to give her their food."

Yad Vashem archivist Sima Velkovich, who has researched Shalem's story, called it "unimaginable" that a baby was born in such conditions.

"In March, the conditions were really awful, there were mountains of corpses," Velkovich said. "There were thousands, dozens of thousands of people who were ill, almost without food at that time."

To this day, Shalem doesn't have an explanation for how her mother not only survived the conditions of the camp but gave birth to a healthy baby. Mother and daughter spent a month in the Bergen-Belsen camp before it was liberated by the British, and then two years in a nearby camp for displaced persons.

They then moved to Israel, where her father's parents had moved before the war. Shalem's mother held out hope for years that her father had survived. She never married again, nor had additional children.