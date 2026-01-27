'This is what your tax dollars did': New documentary on US medics who worked at Gaza hospitals show Israel's brutality

At the start of American Doctor, a new documentary about US medics working in hospitals in the Gaza Strip during Israel's genocidal war on the territory, director Poh Si Teng initially declines to film pictures of dead Palestinian children that one of the doctors is trying to show her.

Teng worries that she will have to pixelate the gruesome scene to protect the dignity of the children.

"You're not dignifying them unless you let their memory, their bodies, tell the story of this trauma, of this genocide. You're not doing them a service by not showing them," Jewish-American doctor Mark Perlmutter tells her.

"This is what my tax dollars did. That's what your tax dollars did. That's what my neighbor's tax dollars did. They have the right to know the truth.

"You have the responsibility, as I do, to tell the truth. You pixelate this, that's journalistic malpractice."

Smuggling antibiotics

Teng's unflinching film follows Perlmutter and two other American doctors -- one Palestinian-American and the other a non-practicing Zoroastrian -- as they try to treat the results of the unspeakable brutality inflicted on the Palestinians, largely women and children, during Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

Alongside the severed limbs and the open wounds the doctors labor on with their Palestinian colleagues, we also see the trio's attempts at advocacy -- in Washington's corridors of power and in Israeli and American media.