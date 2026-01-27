What to know about a French ex-senator on trial for drugging a lawmaker to sexually assault her

PARIS: Over a year ago, France was shaken by a shocking case in which dozens of men were accused of raping a drugged woman, Gisèle Pelicot, with the help of her husband. The country is still grappling with the prevalence of drug-facilitated sexual assault as a former senator goes on trial, accused of slipping MDMA into a fellow lawmaker's drink in order to abuse her.

Joël Guerriau, 68, is accused of putting the drug MDMA, known as ecstasy, in a glass of champagne he served to lawmaker Sandrine Josso in November 2023. He has admitted serving her a drink spiked with MDMA but says it was an accident.

Josso 50, has since been outspoken about the case and helped lead a parliamentary investigation into drug-related crimes.

The two-day trial that started Monday echoes the landmark drugging-and-rape case that riveted France and turned Gisèle Pelicot into a global icon of the fight against sexual violence.

Here's what to know about the case that brought national attention to drug-facilitated assault in France.

Guerriau accused of spiking drink with MDMA

Guerriau is charged with the use and possession of drugs, and with secretly administering a discernment-altering substance to commit a rape or sexual assault.

According to Josso, a centrist member of parliament, the center-right senator invited her to his apartment in Paris for what she believed to be a reelection celebration. Josso had known Guerriau for years and considered him as a friend.

Josso said she started feeling unwell quickly after drinking champagne, with heart palpitations and her body shivering.

She headed out, took a taxi and went to a hospital, where a substantial quantity of MDMA was found in a blood test, far higher than the level typical of recreational use.

Josso took a leave of absence for medical and psychological reasons. Two months later, when she made her comeback at the National Assembly, she described the scene.

"I went to a friend's house to celebrate his re-election. I came out terrified," she told lawmakers. "I discovered an assailant. I then realized that I had been drugged without knowing it. That's what we call drug-facilitated assault," she added.

Guerriau insisted he had no intention to drug Josso or to assault her.

Ex-senator denies intention to drug lawmaker

Guerriau told the court Monday he made a "very serious" mistake that caused him to serve Josso a drugged drink.

"I feel really sorry for Sandrine, that's something I never wanted … I hope some day she'll forgive me," he said.

Guerriau said he got the MDMA from another senator, whom he refused to name, to help him as he was suffering from depression and anxiety.

He said he put some of the white powder in a glass meant for himself, but didn't take it. The next day, he offered the glass to Josso by mistake.

"Things happened very, very quickly. I did not think about it," he said, insisting he only realized later what had happened. He acknowledged "ignorance" about MDMA and "stupidity."

Guerriau remained in the Senate for almost two years after being charged despite political pressure to resign. He resigned in October, presenting the move as a political decision with no link to the legal proceedings.

As the trial started in a room packed with journalists and members of the general public, Josso appeared stressed and saddened during the reading by the chief judge of the conclusions of the investigation.

The investigation showed Guerriau searched for information online focusing on use of drugs, including ecstasy, in relation to rape, about a month before the incident.

A verdict is expected to be issued at a later date.