Judge issues temporary order barring removal of boy, 5, and father who were detained in Minnesota

A federal judge has issued a temporary order prohibiting the removal of a 5-year-old Ecuadorian boy and his father who were detained last week in Minnesota in an incident that further inflamed divisions on immigration under the Trump administration.

U.S. Judge Fred Biery ruled Monday that any removal or transfer of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, is on hold while a court case proceeds.

A petition seeking their release was filed Saturday as dozens of immigrant families protested behind the fences of the family detention facility where the father and son are detained in Dilley, Texas, near San Antonio.

A photo of the boy wearing a beanie and a Spiderman backpack has circulated widely on social media, sparking strong reactions.

"He has become emblematic of the monstrosity of the ICE system and the detention system," U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro said in a Facebook video. He used the post to announce that he and fellow Texas Democratic, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, would visit the father and son on Wednesday at the Dilley Detention Center.

Castro added that it was "inhumane to be keeping young kids like that in that place." Advocates say conditions inside the center include constant illness and insufficient medical access.

The boy and his father were taken into custody last week outside their home in Minnesota. Neighbors and school officials say that federal immigration officers used the preschooler as "bait" by telling him to knock on the door to his house so that his mother would answer.