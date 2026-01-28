Russian strikes kill two in Kyiv region: Ukrainian authorities

KYIV: Russian strikes near Ukraine's capital killed two people and wounded several, regional military authorities said early on Wednesday.

"In Bilogorodska community, two of our compatriots -- a man and a woman -- died as a result of the attack," said Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of Kyiv region's military administration, in a post on Telegram.

Four other people had sought medical assistance, Kalashnyk said.

Russian strikes on Tuesday night had already killed at least 12 people across Ukraine, including five passengers in a train targeted by a drone attack, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said the bombardment undermined peace efforts and urged allies to step up pressure on Moscow to end the war.

Deadly strikes that have also left many Ukrainians without power in freezing temperatures have continued since Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met in the United Arab Emirates last week for US-brokered talks aimed at ending the conflict.