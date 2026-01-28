Trump says 'time running out' as Iran threatens tough response

PARIS: President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that time is running out for Iran to come to the table and avoid US military action, prompting Tehran to retort that it would respond to any attack "like never before".

As Trump issued another threat, his top diplomat Marco Rubio said the Iranian leadership was at its weakest ever point and Germany's leader Friedrich Merz predicted the Islamic republic's "days are numbered" after this month's deadly crackdown on anti-government protests.

Trump has not ruled out an attack after the protests that began in late December and peaked on January 8 and 9, in which a rights group said more than 6,200 people were killed.

In June last year the US carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear sites during Israel's 12-day war against the Islamic republic.

In his latest post on Truth Social, Trump did not mention the protests but said Iran needed to negotiate a deal over its nuclear programme, which the West believes is aimed at making an atomic bomb.

"Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal -- NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS -- one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!" said Trump.

"The next attack will be far worse! Don't make that happen again," he added, referring to American strikes against Iranian targets during the June war.

A US naval strike group that Trump described as an "armada" led by aircraft carrier the USS Abraham Lincoln is now lurking in Middle East waters.

In response to Trump, Iran's mission to the United Nations posted a screenshot of his threat on X and wrote: "Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests -- BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!"

Germany's Merz suggested it could be only a "matter of weeks" until the Iranian government was no longer in charge of the country.

"A regime that can only hold onto power through sheer violence and terror against its own population: its days are numbered," he said at a press conference.

His comments came as Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday that Tehran was threatened by its inability to address the fact "that their economy is in collapse", calling it the root of the protests.