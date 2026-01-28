What to know about UK-China relations as Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Beijing

BEIJING: U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing on Wednesday for a four-day visit to China aimed at repairing ties and expanding opportunities for British businesses in the world's second-largest economy.

He is the first British leader to come to Beijing since Theresa May in 2018. The relationship has deteriorated in recent years over growing concern about Chinese spying and surveillance, China’s support for Russia in the Ukraine war and Beijing’s crackdown on civil liberties in Hong Kong, the former British colony.

Those issues remain, but both sides are emphasizing that they should “seek common ground while managing differences," as Zheng Zeguang, China's Ambassador to the U.K., wrote in a commentary for The Times of London this week.