Trump says Putin agreed not to target Kyiv for one week during brutal cold spell

KYIV: U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin not to target the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv for one week as the region experiences frigid temperatures and that Putin had agreed, but there was no confirmation of that from Russia.

The call for a pause in attacks on Ukraine's capital comes as Russia has been pounding the country's critical infrastructure, leaving many around the country without heat in the dead of winter.

"I personally asked President Putin not to fire on Kyiv and the cities and towns for a week during this ... extraordinary cold," Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, adding that Putin has "agreed to that."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked earlier Thursday whether a mutual halt on strikes on energy facilities was being discussed between Russia and Ukraine, and he refused to comment on the issue.

Trump said that he was pleased that Putin has agreed to the pause. Kyiv is forecast to enter a brutally cold stretch starting Friday that is expected to last into next week.

"A lot of people said, 'Don't waste the call. You're not going to get that.'" the Republican U.S. president said of his request of Putin. "And he did it. And we're very happy that they did it."

Kyiv has grappled with severe power shortages this winter.

Russia has sought to deny Ukrainian civilians heat and running water over the course of the war, hoping to wear down public resistance to Moscow's full-scale invasion, which began on Feb. 24, 2022. Ukrainian officials describe the strategy as "weaponizing winter."

Last year was also the deadliest for civilians in Ukraine since 2022 as Russia intensified its aerial barrages behind the front line, according to the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in the country.

The war killed 2,514 civilians and injured 12,142 in Ukraine — 31% higher than in 2024, it said.