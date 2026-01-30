Israel says killed 'three terrorists' in Gaza

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said on Friday it launched overnight strikes at "eight terrorists" in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, killing three of them, with a fragile ceasefire still in place in the Palestinian territory.

The US-brokered ceasefire, which sought to halt the fighting between Israel and Hamas sparked by the group's October, 2023 attack has been in place for more than three months despite both sides accusing the other of repeated violations.

Earlier in January, Washington announced that the truce had progressed to its second phase, intended to bring a definitive end to the war, even as both sides accused each other of failing to comply with the terms of the truce.

In a statement on Friday, the Israeli military said it had identified "eight terrorists" who emerged from underground and that the air force "struck and eliminated three of the terrorists".

Without providing any information on the identities of its targets, it said that further strikes were launched and that "soldiers continue to conduct searches in the area in order to locate and eliminate all the terrorists".

The Israeli military said its forces "remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat".