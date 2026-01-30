Trump names former Federal Reserve official Warsh as the next Fed chair to replace Powell

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh, a former Federal Reserve governor, to be the next US central bank chief, the US president announced Friday on social media.

Trump's decision caps a closely watched search for a successor to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whom the president has repeatedly lambasted for not cutting interest rates more swiftly.

"I have known Kevin for a long period of time, and have no doubt that he will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"On top of everything else, he is 'central casting,' and he will never let you down."

The president's selection ends a race that had narrowed to four contenders -- Warsh; current Fed governor Christopher Waller; Rick Rieder of BlackRock; and Trump's top economic adviser Kevin Hassett.

But Warsh, if confirmed by the US Senate, will take the helm at a time when the Trump administration has sharply escalated pressure on the central bank.