US State Department releases list of gifts from Indian leaders to US counterparts

NEW YORK: The US State Department has released a compilation of gifts presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as other Indian government officials to US leaders, including former President Joe Biden.

The Office of the Chief of Protocol, Department of State, submitted a comprehensive list of "gifts received from foreign government sources".

"The Office of the Chief of Protocol, Department of State, submits the following comprehensive listing of the statements which, as required by law, federal employees filed with their employing agencies during calendar year 2024 concerning gifts received from foreign government sources.

The compilation includes reports of both tangible gifts and gifts of travel or travel expenses of more than minimal value. For calendar year 2024 (January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024), minimal value is USD 480.00," it said.

The list includes a "Wood Chest, Scarf, Saffron with Jar, Wood Box for Tea" gifted by Modi to Biden on September 10, 2023 with an estimated value of USD 562.

The chest, scarf, jar, and box were transferred to the US National Archives (NARA) while the perishable items - saffron and tea were "disposed of pursuant" to United States Secret Service policies, it said.

Biden had travelled to New Delhi in September 2023 for the G20 Leaders' Summit hosted by India.

Another gift presented by Modi to Biden was a "Sterling Silver Metal Train Set" on July 16, 2024, with an estimated value of USD 7,750. It has been transferred to the National Archives.

Another listing mentions that former First Lady Jill Biden received a "Pashmina Shawl" on October 21, 2024 from Modi.

The shawl, with an estimated value of USD 2,969 was transferred to the National Archives.